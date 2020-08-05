Myron Greene wins Republican nomination for Midland County Sheriff

A nominee has been chosen for Midland County Sheriff.
Myron Greene took 59.4% of the votes for the Republican nomination for sheriff.
Laura Lee took 33.5% and AJ Beagle took 7%.
Lee was the first woman to run for Midland County Sheriff.
Greene will run unopposed in the November election.
For more of Mid-Michigan's election results, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.