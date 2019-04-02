If you’ve driven through the roundabout connecting US-10 to downtown Midland in the past couple of days, you may have noticed something new.
About two days ago a “Blondie Roundabout” sign popped up, along with song lyrics to the hit song “One Way or Another”.
TV5 asked around and no one seems to know who the prankster is, or why they put up the sign.
But things got even more interesting the longer TV5 was in town.
After our crews were in the area for about 20 minutes, the sign mysteriously disappeared.
Robert Wheeler said he’s never seen anything like it. “Not really anything like that, no. That’s different, that’s definitely different.”
Wheeler is a FedEx-Express courier, who told TV5 he spends a lot of time on the road. Especially in Midland.
“You just get so used to looking past signs and stuff that are already there, so yeah.”
TV5 reached out the Michigan Department of Transportation, and spokesperson Jocelyn Hall had this to say:
“While many of us can appreciate the humor and creativity behind the roundabout signing, MDOT does respectfully request there be no additional tampering of our signing. Standing in MDOT right of way among traffic could put a pedestrian as well as other motorists in danger, and covering directional signing could present additional safety issues. And while many motorists may have gotten a laugh this morning, out of respect for Distracted Driving Awareness month, we would like to reduce comedic distractions as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.