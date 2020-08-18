A mysterious package arrived in Richard LaBell’s mailbox in Fenton.
“I hadn't ordered nothing or was expecting nothing,” he said.
And he definitely wasn't expecting this...
“I opened it up and found all these masks,” LaBell said.
Not only were there masks, but they were delivered from China, the epicenter of the coronavirus.
“Being a chemist, I was just leery of what might be on them what they were made of, what could be in them,” he said.
LaBell isn't the first to receive a package that he didn't order in the mail. Officials say it’s all part of a brushing scam.
“A brushing scam is when they send you very cheap cost items in hopes that you will take more and more,” said Melanie Duquenel from the Better Business Bureau.
It’s all with the hopes of you visiting their website, leaving a review and buying more.
“We don't know if there's lead in the product we don't know if there’s other dangerous chemicals included,” Duquenel said.
Which is why if you receive an unexpected package, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“If you get free PPE and you didn't order it, disregard it because you don’t know how it was made,” she said.
That’s exactly what LaBell plans to do, knowing where the mysterious masks came from.
“It’s a concern, it’s a concern for sure,” he said.
