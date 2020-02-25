A $40,000 mystery donation has left Jacob Heddy and his coworkers happily stunned.
"We were absolutely speechless," Heddy said.
He's the paramedic supervisor at Twin Township Ambulance which just received that money from an anonymous donor. He says they are a non-profit and this money can go a long way.
"That money means everything,” Heddy said. “It shows so much support from the community."
He says this money will go to day-to-day operations and upgrading equipment.
Heddy says a lot of their equipment is expensive from their monitors to the ambulances, so the cost can really add up.
He says it's worth it though because they help people out from three counties, Genesee, Saginaw and Shiawaseee.
"We provide high quality medical care that is needed,” Heddy said. “We get them to the hospital to get them the long-term care that they need as well. Emergency care and we also do transfers for anybody that is for instance structure bound that needs to go to a doctor’s appointment or something like that."
He says they have no idea who donated the money, but he thinks that they have a heart of gold.
"So thankful and I just want to say to whoever it was, we as a company are very grateful. So grateful for this donation and everyone that’s been donating or helping us out from the community. We appreciate you guys because without you we wouldn’t be here."
