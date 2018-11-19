The NAACP Chapter in Bay City held its 62nd Annual Freedom Fund on Sunday, Nov. 18.
It’s an event meant to raise money for local student’s education, and promote community outreach.
“We’re trying to keep our NAACP platform moving forward, through things like education, racial and social justice, and freedom,” said NAACP Bay City Branch President Darold Newton.
But the banquet also held another purpose, addressing the rising racial and political tensions within our nation.
“We’ve become more and more divided in this country, not just among party lines, but also around identity groups,” said Southern Poverty Law Center Outreach Director Lecia Brooks.
Brooks was the keynote speaker, and discussed several topics including a recent FBI report showing a 17 percent increase in hate crimes in 2017.
“In 2017, it was a 17 percent in hate crimes, and they increased in Michigan as well. The only way we’re going to stop this is to stand up and address it together,” Brooks explained.
The event wasn’t just for those in the Bay City community, it’s always open to everyone.
“That’s where that theme comes back into here, solidarity. We should all be working together to move this country forward, and to live in the way America’s supposed to be,” Newton said.
