The Saginaw Chapter of the NAACP is preparing for election day and recruiting poll watchers.
“We’ve been working with poll watchers for 25-30 years so it’s not a new practice here.
Terry Pruitt is the president of the NAACP Saginaw Branch.
He says that their main focus right now is to monitor the upcoming election and make sure everyone gets to vote.
Pruitt says they are trying to have a poll watcher at every polling place in the city.
"If they run into any situations where somebody’s right to vote is being denied or impaired, they would call our office,” Pruitt said. “If our line is busy or something, they have alternative numbers that would go directly to a local clerk’s office. We can actually have access to the local police departments if that’s warranted."
Pruitt says they are still recruiting and training poll watchers in Saginaw.
They will not deploy any challengers this year at polling places.
He says they are confident and ready for this election. Yet, he says he knows voter intimidation could still happen.
"Anytime there is possible voter intimidation, voter suppression, keep in mind that some of the tactics that might be deployed will be designed to slow up the voting activity,” he said.
When it comes to open carry at polling places Pruitt says it's legal and as long as a person isn't doing anything unlawful with the gun. It won't be something poll watchers will be looking for.
"I have told our people look, they have the right to have the weapon,” he said. “So, there’s no need for us to interfere in that. So as long as they’re conducting themselves appropriately under the law there’s no need for us to report it.”
