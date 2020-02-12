A Mid-Michigan teacher is being recognized by the NAACP for her work in and out of the classroom.
"I graduated in May of 2018, and then Essexville hired me in June," Miah Cooper said.
The 24-year-old went from being a student in a classroom to teaching one of her own in a month.
As a Bay City native, she's been honored by the local NAACP for choosing to serve in her own community.
As an English teacher at Cramer Junior High School in Essexville.
"People think you have to be in like inner city or somewhere to make a statement or be a black face somewhere, but I think wherever you are the representation matters," Cooper said.
Darold Newton, the president of the local NAACP in Bay City, has known Cooper for years.
"I'm just so proud of her, you couldn't script this any better," Newton said.
He said when she was a Bay City Central High School student, she was awarded with an NAACP scholarship award.
But he says he was surprised to learn that she had decided to stay here after graduating from college at SVSU.
Which is why she was given the NAACP's Community Service Award as well.
"I found out there, that I was one of the first black teachers born and raised in Bay City in about twenty years," Cooper said.
And now, she is not only teaching her kids about striving for success but also giving back to their community afterwards.
"It's really cool to grow up and have kids that look up to you and then they grow up,” Cooper said. “Maybe they go off to Michigan State and all these other places, but they remember where they grew up and who they grew up with."
