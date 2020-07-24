Police throughout the township and City of Saginaw are investigating a number of different racial incidents involving a string of nooses and notes left within the community.
The first reported incident happened in mid-July, when a Saginaw couple found a noose with a racially charged note attached to their vehicle in the 2200 block of North Carolina Street.
Then, Saginaw Township Police reported that they found a separate noose and note in the Goodwill parking lot on Bay Road about a week before the Saginaw incident.
The township also went on to report two more incidents in the Kroger parking lot on State Street and in the Walmart parking lot on Brockway Road on July 17.
And the FBI has been asked to help in the investigations of both the township and City of Saginaw as well.
“Clearly, a message has to go out to the community that racism is still alive, discrimination is still alive,” said Saginaw NAACP President Terry Pruitt.
He says this string of incidents has left him saddened but not surprised.
Pruitt says the path to ending racial injustice still has a long way to go but that he’s confident in the actions of the police and FBI, who are investigating this case.
“My hope is again, that it’s just a single lone wolf, and that it’s not an organized effort,” Pruitt said. “But we’ve got some work to do. We’ve got to do what we can not only to bring this person to accountability but all of us have got to reach out to each other to figure out how we solve these problems.”
