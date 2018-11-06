Several NAACP staff members went out to monitor polling stations in Saginaw on Tuesday.
They were there to stop the possibility of voters being intimidated at the polls.
“If they spot something that they think is abnormal or is not appropriate then they call us,” said Carl Williams, with the Saginaw NAACP.
The organization sends out volunteers to monitor certain election polling sites to ensure voters’ rights are not being violated.
The NAACP does the monitoring across the nation, traditionally in African-American, Latino and other diverse communities where voter intimidation is more often reported.
Williams said there are a lot of misconceptions that can discourage voters.
“One of the problems that we had right off this morning was people calling our office where we have a computer set up to tell us they were being told they could not vote when they went to vote. And in both cases that we had early on, it was just a matter of that polling place having two polling places in one building,” Williams said.
One common misconception voters have about not being able to vote is not having proper identification, but officials said that’s not the case.
If a voter doesn’t have a photo ID they can simply ask for a form which serves as an affidavit pledging they are who they say they are.
“But they’re able to fill out a form right then and there if that is the case,” Williams said.
After they fill out the form they can then cast their vote.
Williams said hopefully by having these volunteers at the polls they can avoid confusion and make sure everyone gets their voice heard.
“Have patience. Stay there. Fill out that form and vote because it’s critical,” Williams said.
