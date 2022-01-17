Voting rights advocates across the country and locally are demanding action from Congress on a bill to reform the election process, but it faces tough opposition at the nation’s capitol.
President Joe Biden said Americans must commit to the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and protect the sacred right to vote.
"On a day like today, Dr. King's celebration day, all of the things that they will talk about with regard to his legacy doesn't line up with where we are with democracy right now," said Terry Pruitt, president of the NAACP Saginaw Branch
There is a nationwide push by voting rights advocates for a house-passed bill to reform the election process.
"A lot of what's on the table will only disenfranchise further people of color. It will certainly contribute to added marginalization of people who look like me," Pruitt said.
The voting rights bill would remove restrictions that GOP lawmakers argue will enhance election security.
"It's much more important that we encourage people to vote and that we make it as easy as possible for people to vote and that we stop perpetuating untruth about the last election," Pruitt said.
The vote was originally promised to happen by Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the chamber would not debate the bill until Tuesday.
"When you don't pass a voting bill that we all feel should be passed, we feel our legislators are not working on behalf of the constituents," said DeWaun Robinson, president of the Black Lives Matter Flint chapter.
There is a 60-vote threshold needed to bring bills up for debate. Activists are pushing for an end to the filibuster. A controversial but necessary step, some argue, during these highly polarized times.
"We're not setting ourselves up for future generations, and we're not setting up ourselves in following in the mission of Martin Luther King," Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.