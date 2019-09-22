NAACP's Saginaw branch celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Saginaw NAACP branch reached a remarkable achievement celebrating their 100th anniversary on the same night as their 2019 Freedom Fund Gala.
“It dates back to 1919 and there were about 13 courageous people who were quite frankly in a lot of turmoil here in Saginaw,” said President Terry Pruitt of Saginaw’s NAACP.
Pruitt explains how a century ago the chapter was started by only a handful of people in order to fight injustice and promote racial equality by tackling issues such as affordable housing and education.
Now 100 years later, the progress they’ve made leading to this celebration, which honored some of the chapter’s longest and most influential members.
So many gathered to celebrate the 100-year history of Saginaw’s NAACP chapter, including TV5’s Meg McLeod, Saginaw Mayor Floyd Floc, and state representative Vanessa Guerra.
Even Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who spoke on the importance of voting and how much of a role Saginaw’s NAACP has had on it.
“Ensuring that people are turning out to vote, ensuring that everyone is counted in the upcoming census are absolutely critical,” Whitmer said. “Whether it comes down to federal dollars for affordable housing or food assistance or for assistance to get to college, these are all really important things that happen.”
As they look toward the future, members of Saginaw’s NAACP say they felt encouraged by Sunday’s crowd of over 600 people who continue to support the local chapter and its rich history.
“It makes me feel good, to know that when we have this kind of turnout, people still understand that the NAACP is still needed,” said First Vice President Carl Williams of Saginaw’s NAACP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.