The president of a local NAACP branch has stepped down and her fellow members are sending her out in style.
On Sunday, Jan. 13, the Saginaw branch of the NAACP held a celebration in honor of now former President Leola Wilson.
Wilson has held the position of president for the past 20 years and says she’s still shocked by how many people came out to support her.
“It’s very much a surprise and I’m very appreciative of the branch and of the citizens of my community because I’m a native of Saginaw so I’m very pleased,” Wilson said.
Terry Pruitt now serves as the chapter’s newest president.
