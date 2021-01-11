The North American International Auto Show in Detroit has been canceled for 2021.
Organizers of the event say the ongoing pandemic has forced them to shift gears.
"The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business," said Executive Director Rod Alberts.
While announcing the cancellation of the auto show, they also announced a new all outdoor event called Motor Bella.
Motor Bella will take place at M1 Concourse in Pontiac Sept. 21-26, 2021.
The 87-acre outdoor facility gives them the ability to show vehicles in a more dynamic way. The facility also has a 1.5-mile track where they will be able to give demonstrations.
"This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products," Alberts said.
For more information on Motor Bella, check out their website.
