The North American International Auto Show has set its dates for 2021.
"Witnessing the premiere of a newly designed vehicle is one thing. The opportunity to take it for a spin is another. From concepts to concerts, there will be more to experience than ever before at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in September 2021. It’s going to be an event like the automotive world has never seen before," the NAIAS announced on its website.
The 2021 show dates are as follows:
- Motor Bella: Sept. 24-26
- The Gallery: Sept. 26
- Press Preview: Sept. 28-29
- AutoMobili-D: Sept. 28-30
- Industry Preview: Sept. 29-30
- Charity Preview: Oct. 1
- Public Show: Oct. 2-9
