Authorities say a man took off more than his belt and shoes at a Detroit Metropolitan Airport security checkpoint, and that he got completely naked before trying to pass through a metal detector.
The Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement that the man walked up to a checkpoint at the suburban Detroit airport early Friday and disrobed. He then disconnected a stanchion, or barrier, and approached a metal detector, but security didn't let him through.
Airport police and fire crews responded and determined the man didn't pose a threat, but word of his naked appearance spread on Twitter.
The airport says the man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.