Michigan State Police troopers sent to investigate reports of a nude man walking on someone’s property found a man suffering from hypothermia, and on the brink of freezing to death.
Troopers in Alpena said that on Dec. 20, a 38-year-old Alpena man was running along the Morrison River in Maple Ridge Township when he slipped and fell into the freezing water.
Troopers said he struggled to get back on land, removed his wet clothing and started looking for warmth.
Hypothermic, the man forced his way into an unoccupied cabin just before being found by troopers.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The owner of the cabin did not press charges.
