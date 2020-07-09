The Michigan International Speedway is hosting four races next month.
On its website, the Michigan International Speedway said these events will run without fans in attendance.
The events include:
- NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series 200 on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.
- Firekeepers Casino 400 on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m.
- Arca Menards Vizcom 200 on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.
- Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
