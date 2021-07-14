The FBI is accused of numerous and serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar.
A long-awaited watch-dog report claims the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made by at least 40 women and children in 2015 against Nassar and it took months before the agency opened a formal investigation.
Rachael Denhollander was the first survivor to come forward against disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.
"It's an incredibly deep level of betrayal. Again, the fact that it even happened, that we had law enforcement officials who were so grossly negligent and outright colluding with USAG to cover up for a pedophile," Denhollander said.
Nassar was a physician with USA Gymnastics at the time.
The report by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General says FBI never notified state or local authorities of the allegations in 2015 and 2016. They also failed to take other steps to mitigate the ongoing threat that Nassar posed.
"The fact that it took six years to get this answer and the fact that now that we have these answers there's nothing being done," Denhollander said.
The 57-year-old Nassar is serving decades in prison after 156 women and girls say he abused them over the course of 20 years.
The FBI released a statement acknowledging their failure in the Nassar case.
“As the Inspector General made clear in today’s report, this should not have happened. The FBI will never lose sight of the harm that Nassar’s abuse caused. The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the Report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization. The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters. Prior to today, the FBI initiated improvements to make sure that serious allegations, such as these, are promptly shared with our law enforcement partners and within the FBI. As a continuation of these efforts, the FBI is fully committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by the Inspector General. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the failures of the employees outlined in the Report do not happen again.”
For Denhollander, the words by the FBI ring hollow.
"That is not enough. That is not accountability. That is no form of punitive action. Several of them have retired voluntarily with their pensions intact. There's no justice for the survivors who they harmed. Over a hundred little girls were abused because of their gross negligence and outright corruption. And there is no path to justice for those women," Denhollander said.
Denhollander wants retribution against anyone at the FBI who had a role in what happened, or in this case, didn't happen.
"We also need to see criminal charges. The FBI outright lied about their behavior and their inactions. They did collude to not investigate and to cover up for a pedophile allowing over a hundred little girls to be abused. And then we need to start having some very serious conversations in this country about what needs to change legislatively to hold bad actors in law enforcement accountable," Denhollander said.
