The body of John Geddert, coach of the gold-medal winning 2012 United States Women's Gymnastics Team in London, was found at a Clinton County rest stop.
State investigators said Geddert died of self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The 63-year-old was the fourth person charged in the scandal involving Larry Nassar. Nassar is in prison for the rest of his life for molesting hundreds of young athletes.
Geddert is the former owner of Twistar’s Gymnastics Club near Lansing.
Nassar worked at the club and it's where his many victims say Nassar molested them in a back room.
Geddert came under suspicion shortly after Nassar was sentenced and some of Nassar's survivors accused Geddert of physical and emotional abuse.
Attorney General Dana Nessel filed 24 charges against Geddert including 20 counts of human trafficking of a minor and two assault charges dating from an incident with a minor nine years ago.
Geddert was supposed to surrender to Eaton County authorities on afternoon of Feb.25, but never arrived.
Rachael Denhollander, who was the first woman to speak publicly against disgraced former gymnastics doctor, said Geddert could have been stopped decades ago.
“That is one of the greatest tragedies of all is that Geddert could have and should have been stopped decades ago, who he was and what he was and how he coached was so well known, even in the early 2000's when I was a gymnast, and the fact that USAG continued to promote him and even made him the captain of the Olympic team in 2012 is unconscionable,” Denhollander said. “Because it sent the message that Geddert's abuse wasn't just tolerated it was actually desired, it got the results they wanted and that meant he got to continue abusing little girls for the next twenty years.
Denhollander also said she expects more people to fall from this.
“Absolutely, there are so many abusive coaches and abusive leaders in USAG, the problems in USAG's culture have been known literally for decades, the rampant sexual abuse and physical abuse and the routine starvation of its athletes and emotional abuse, none of that has been a secret,” Denhollander said. “Literal books were written on this in the 90's, and nobody paid attention because nobody cared enough. What really needs to happen is a complete cleaning of USAG from top to bottom.”
