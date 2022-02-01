Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the award of a contract to build a public wireless in-road charging system to allow electric vehicles to charge while in motion and stationery.
Electreon was selected to build an electric road system in Detroit as part of the vehicle charging pilot program. In September 2021, Whitmer announced the initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in Michigan.
"As we aim to lead the future of mobility and electrification by boosting electric vehicle production and lowering consumer costs, a wireless in-road charging system is the next piece to the puzzle for sustainability," Whitmer said. "I am happy to see Michigan lead and keep building on these ground-breaking initiatives creating new business opportunities and high-tech jobs. Together, we will continue growing our economy and putting Michiganders first."
After the announcement of the initiative, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) released the request for the proposal specifying the system is safe, scalable, interoperable with industry technology and vehicles, and financially and environmentally sustainable.
MDOT will provide $1.9 million in funding toward the pilot project with Electreon contributing the remainder.
“This is such an exciting time for the Motor City and the entire state. Michigan continues to lead the charge on electric vehicles, and this investment in the first public wireless in-road charging system in the U.S. further solidifies our position as a leader in EV technology,” U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said. “Public-private partnerships like this is how we will promote innovation and outcompete the rest of the world. I applaud Electreon for receiving this award, and I’ll continue to champion investments in electric vehicle infrastructure.”
Electreon will lead the design, evaluation, iteration, testing, and implementation of the pilot program, which aims to be operational as of 2023, working with NextEnergy and Jacobs Engineering Group, Whitmer’s office stated.
The project is slated for up to a 1-mile stretch of both dynamic and stationary wireless electric vehicle charging in Detroit. It will be housed within Michigan Central, a mobility innovation district, and supported by partners like the Ford Motor Company, DTE Energy and the city of Detroit.
(1) comment
Hope this is not a waste of our tax dollars. Technological advancements will outpace the construction and be obsolete before it's finished.
