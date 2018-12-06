A national baseball competition is heading to Mid-Michigan.
The Connie Mack Baseball Tournament brings the best youth baseball teams in the country together every year to compete.
And in 2019, it will be coming to Flint.
Players 18-and-under will take part in the tournament, which is one of only four qualifiers in the U.S. for the Connie Mack World Series.
The winner will get an automatic bid to that World Series.
The tournament is limited to 16 teams, but with the players, coaches, family, and friends involved, it will mean an economic boost for the area.
Teams traveling from more than 80 miles away are required to stay in approved local hotels.
The games will take place from July 10 through July 14 at Broome Park, Whaley Park, and Ernie Myers Field at Mott College.
“There’s teams coming from Tennessee, from New York, from Illinois, we’ve had interested teams from as far as Texas, so it’s a far-reaching tournament and it’s gonna be a great thing for the Flint area,” said Drew Johnson, Commissioner of Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association.
Organizers will be hosting fundraisers soon to raise money to clean-up the parks and get everything ready for next summer’s tournament.
One fundraiser will feature former Tigers Manager Jim Leyland.
