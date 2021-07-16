Lifesaving blood supply is running low in mid-Michigan and across the nation with health officials fearing another possible surge of coronavirus due to the rapid spread of the delta variant in the United States.
Blood donations have taken a big hit over the past year and half due to the pandemic. If healthcare facilities don't get enough blood, it could lead more even deaths that are preventable.
Dawn Kaiser, the Director of Donor Services at Versiti, said a national shortage of blood is affecting them significantly.
"We are at a one-day supply of our O blood type, and we need to be at least three to five days’ supply. So that is scary," Kaiser said.
Versiti supplies blood to hospitals in the area, like Covenant. Dr. Michael Sullivan is the Chief Medical Officer at Covenant.
"The only way we're going to come out of this is if we increase the donations of blood," Sullivan said.
"Every day we need to collect at least 500 units of blood across the state of Michigan. So, we're in a catch-up mode. We need to catch up,” Kaiser said.
A catch up that was triggered by the pandemic.
"We lost of a bunch of blood drives. So, we've been struggling. And that struggle is continuing even post pandemic," Kaiser said.
Kaiser said the demand for blood is up 10 percent. This is especially concerning, should a major trauma, like a car accident, happen.
"If the hospitals do not have the blood at that time, that patient may have some serious consequences,” Kaiser said.
"What that means is you can have one bad patient or one bad trauma patient and that could put us in a bind," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said it hasn't gotten to that point yet at Covenant, and he wants to keep it that way, by encouraging everyone to donate.
"We're all one step away from needing that blood ourselves. It's that whole idea of paying it forward because someday we're all going to need it," Sullivan said.
