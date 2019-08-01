The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help bringing home a Michigan teen.
Lemmia Lopez-Jones, 16, has been missing since June 25 from East Lansing.
Lemmia is 5’8”, weighs around 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Lemmia may be with an adult woman and a juvenile male. She may also travel to Fort Myers, Florida.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Lansing Police Department at 1-517-483-4600. Or call 1-800-THE-LOST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.