The National Cherry Festival, which is held in Traverse City every year, has been postponed a year due to COVID-19.
“There have been few times in our near 100-year history that the National Cherry Festival has not come together to put on a wonderful celebration of cherries, and in those rare instances it was always to support the community and protect the region. In these unprecedented times, it is for those same reasons, and with heavy hearts, the decision has been made to postpone the National Cherry Festival to July 3rd-10th, 2021,” National Cherry Festival Executive Director Kat Paye said in a statement on Thursday, April 16.
Festival organizers said they did not make the decision lightly, but the safety and health of guests and staff are first priority.
The festival was scheduled for the first week of July 2020.
“Not only is the Festival a beloved national tradition, it’s a key economic driver for our region. It’s painful to see organizers cancel the 2020 event, but prioritizing the health and safety of festival goers, volunteers and the community is the honorable thing to do”, said Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism.
For people who purchased tickets for the 2020 festival, organizers will release information in the coming days.
