The bipartisan infrastructure deal will help local communities tackle environmental injustices. A White House spokesperson said the federal funds will give communities a much-needed boost.

Gina McCarthy is President Joe Biden's national climate advisor.

"It's a way that's going to keep climate change in check, and a way that's going to keep our kids both healthy today and have a good future and an opportunity for good paying jobs moving forward," McCarthy said.

Biden stopped in Michigan Wednesday to tout the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law last week. McCarty said there is money in the bill aimed at tackling issues resulting from the Flint water crisis.

"As we all know, Flint has had challenging times. And so, part of these resources are going to go directly to addressing environmental injustices and making sure we deliver on the promise of clean water to every American family,” McCarthy said.

That includes the PFAS contamination that came from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.

"We actually have significant resources here to actually clean up PFAS chemicals because we know that it's almost ubiquitous in so many areas and we have to get it out of the system," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the bill also provides more resources for safe water infrastructure, replacing lead pipes, and to address superfund brownfield sites.

"I think this is a real gamechanger, and I'm sure that people in Flint need a real boost to get over the challenges and the disinvestments of the past," McCarthy said.