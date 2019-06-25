So far this year the Huron-Manistee National Forests have already seen nearly 90 wildfires, and most of those were preventable.
With just days before the nation celebrates its independence, the Forest Service is reminding visitors that fireworks are prohibited.
“There’s no better way to celebrate America’s independence than to explore your national forests,” said Huron-Manistee National Forests Fire and Aviation officer Chris Peterson. “But fireworks pose a substantial wildfire risk and should be left at home.”
Peterson said even with the wet spring wildfires can still happen. Fireworks are not the only risk for wildfires in the national forest though.
“Campfire safety is paramount through the summer months,” said Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Education Specialist D-A Brabazon. “The landscape may look green, but wildfires can occur anytime the ground is not completely snow-covered.”
Brabazon said embers can smolder for days at a time in the organic material on the floor of the forest. Through the hot dry summer months, the fire danger grows to dangerous levels.
For regulations on the use of fireworks in the national forests click here. More fire safety tips can be found here.
