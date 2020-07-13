Grab the saltshaker and ketchup bottle, it’s National French Fry Day. And that means you could score yourself some free ones.
Ranch dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise and cheese are among some other condiments also used on fries. And in Pittsburgh, French fries are even put in steak and chicken salads.
To help celebrate the day, McDonald’s is offering a free medium fry, exclusively through the McDonald’s app. Just download the app, and use the mobile order and pay function, or scan the available QR code at the drive thru, front counter, or kiosk. Limit one use per customer.
