The Michigan National Guard was activated to ensure peace and repair property damage in Grand Rapids at the request of Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.
Guard members are standing by to provide similar support to the city of Lansing if needed.
“Protecting the health and safety of Michiganders continues to be my number on priority,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The Michigan National Guard is already assisting with humanitarian efforts in communities across the state. Guard members will remain nimble and ready to ensure peace and the safety of people and property during these unprecedented times.”
According to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Michigan National Guard will provide support to civil authorities as along as it’s requested.
“I am deeply appreciative of the Michigan National Guard for providing assistance to our city in maintaining safety and order for our community,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “Public safety is our top priority and we appreciate the support as we confront these challenging circumstances.”
“The Lansing Police Department and other area law enforcement continue to actively monitor demonstrations downtown and at the Capitol,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “We welcome the Michigan National Guard as an additional partner to increase our public safety preparedness as issues evolve. They are a great force multiplier to protect Lansing residents and area businesses this evening.”
As of this morning, approximately 5,000 Guard members from 17 states were activated in response to civil disturbances across the country.
