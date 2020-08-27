The Michigan National Guard is helping with free community COVID-19 testing in West Branch Friday.
The local health department, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the national guard will be at Surline Elementary School from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Medic teams who have tested negative themselves will be at the location to give the tests.
