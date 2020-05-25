The Michigan National Guard rescued 80,000 items from the basement of a Midland library that was flooded when rain swept through the area and dams failed.
“There’s no way we could have done it without them,” said Terrie Ahlers, supervisor of adult services at Grace A. Dow Memorial Library.
Most books and other items in the basement are going to be OK, the Midland Daily News reported. They were placed on tables on the main floor.
Guard members had to use the stairs because the elevator was out. Library staff over the weekend focused on removing moisture from the lower level. The library is sharing updates, photos and video on Facebook.
“We’re going to get there. We’ve done it before and we’ll do it again,” Ahlers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.