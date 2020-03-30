The Michigan National Guard is giving a helping hand to food banks in communities across the state, including one in Mid-Michigan.
Starting Monday, March 30, the National Guard will be sending 10 members to each site in Ann Arbor, Comstock Park, Flint, and Pontiac.
In Flint, they will be helping at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, located at 2310 Lapeer Road.
Guard members will direct traffic for the drive-through distribution sites as well as help pack and hand out bags to cars.
They will have personal protective equipment while helping the food banks.
“The aid that men and women of the Michigan National Guard will provide to Food Banks across Michigan is further proof that the Michigan National Guard is a true cornerstone of Michigan communities,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “I could not be more proud of their service, commitment, and determination, and they are making a difference in the state’s response to COVID-19.”
The food distribution sites requested help from the Michigan National Guard, which serves between 300 to 600 Michigan families on a daily basis.
“The National Guard’s humanitarian effort is filling a gap so that our food banks can continue to provide healthy food to hungry Michiganders. While our member food banks are accustomed to working in a crisis environment, we have never witnessed anything like COVID-19 and the dramatically escalating numbers of children, families and seniors needing food,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan
This support is expected to last until mid-April.
Since Gov. Whitmer activated the National Guard on March 18, members have given logistics support to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as well as assembled and loaded personal protective gear.
