A national conference focused on immigrant and refugee advocacy is planned for next month in Detroit.
The 12th annual National Immigrant Integration Conference is scheduled for Oct. 20-22 at the TCF Center, formerly the Cobo Center.
Organizers say the conference supports naturalization, voting and the pursuit of public office by new Americans, as well as sharing strategies to counter what they call "racist rhetoric and policies" targeting immigrants.
The conference's "New American Dreams" platform includes actions aimed at protecting immigrants and refugees.
Organizers have invited 2020 presidential candidates to attend its "Detroit Presidential Forum for Economic, Immigrant & Racial Justice."
The conference is sponsored by the National Partnership for New Americans. Co-sponsors include ACCESS, Michigan United and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.
