Recent gun violence sparking anxiety in people around the nation after two mass shootings this past weekend killing at least 31 people.
All of this just days before the National Night Out event.
Today it's happened at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex as well as many other locations around the nation, including the areas affected by this weekends shootings.
"It's about bringing the community together and showing everyone that we're going to team up and be together," Adam Nothelfer with Saginaw Township Police said. "It's us against crime and we're going to keep it out of our community."
During the attack in Dayton, police were able to shoot and kill the suspect within 30-seconds possibly saving the lives of hundreds more people.
Nothelfer said that type of quick response is what they train for.
"That reaction by police is instincts, its training," Nothelfer said. "Its intentionally obviously, were trained to stop the threat first and render aid as fast as humanly possible."
In the midst of such a tragedy, the Saginaw Township Police Department as well as many others are moving closer towards their goal of bridging the gap and building trust between the people and the police.
Something that's dire in this era of mass shootings.
