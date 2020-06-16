National Night Out has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Saginaw Township and Flint Township police departments confirmed the cancellations on their Facebook pages on Tuesday, June 16.
Officers said the health ad safety of the people in the community is the main concern.
Both townships plan to release more information on next years event at a later date.
