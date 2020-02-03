Bay City could eventually be home to the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.
"I think it's a great opportunity for the city to look at bringing something here that people can visit," Bay City City Manager Dana Muscott said.
Muscott and other city officials will meet with the National R and B Hall of Fame's founder and CEO Lamont Robinson on Feb. 20.
"Bay City is next to some other great cities, Flint, Saginaw, and you're about an hour and a half away from Detroit," Robinson said.
He says his attraction will draw 500,000 visitors a year. Bringing jobs, tourism and economic development to Bay City.
"It would be a 21st century, state-of-the-art, highly interactive, virtual reality, 3-d hologram type of museum,” Robinsons said. “It just won't be showcases and guitars and plaques on a wall. We do that and we'll be out of business in six months. I see something that a lot of people don't see. And Bay City could be the home of the rhythm and blues hall of fame."
So, what do residents think about the R and B Hall of Fame possibly coming to Bay City? TV5 asked a few to find out."
"Anything to bring in more revenue to the City of Bay City, they need it," one person said.
"We're always open to improvements in the city and innovative things," another added.
"I think it would be pretty cool. I like it," a third person said.
Robinson, who says he is looking at potential locations throughout the country, tells us he wants the National R and B Hall of Fame to be in Michigan.
Robinson and Muscott both hope their meeting later this month is a productive one.
"We're going to have to look to see what they're looking at," Muscott said.
