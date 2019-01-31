Viewer photo of sun pillars and sun dogs
Courtesy: Cari Tomczak

Check this out!

TV5 viewer Cari Tomczak sent us this picture.

The US National Weather Service said it’s formed by fine ice crystals falling from the edge of lake-effect snow showers, and creating a sun pillar (above the sun) and sun dogs (left and right).

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.