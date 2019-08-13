The US National Weather Service is warning people not to go in Lake Huron today.
Officials out of the Gaylord office are warning that winds will produce waves of 3-to-5 feet along Lake Huron beaches.
Those are considered life-threatening waves, according to the Weather Service, and currents are expected.
Northeast winds of 15-to-25 mph are expected.
They are telling people to stay out of the water.
A beach hazards statement is in effect.
