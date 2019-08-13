Beach Hazard warning
Source: US National Weather Service Gaylord

The US National Weather Service is warning people not to go in Lake Huron today.

Officials out of the Gaylord office are warning that winds will produce waves of 3-to-5 feet along Lake Huron beaches.

Those are considered life-threatening waves, according to the Weather Service, and currents are expected.

Northeast winds of 15-to-25 mph are expected.

They are telling people to stay out of the water.

A beach hazards statement is in effect.

