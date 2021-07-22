The National Weather Service announced on Thursday that it will be launching a new classification system for severe thunderstorm warnings, in an effort to better convey the severity and potential danger posed by severe thunderstorms. The new classification categories will focus on the potential for damage that could be caused by powerful winds or large hail.
What makes a thunderstorm severe?
A thunderstorm is currently considered severe if it meets any one of the following criteria: produces winds of 58 mph or greater, produces hail 1" in diameter or larger (quarter-size or larger), or if it is capable of producing a tornado. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when these conditions are either detected by radar, or are observed by spotters or instruments on the ground. This will still be the case in the new system, but new tiers will be added to improve how the warning is relayed to the public. The highest threat category will trigger alerts that will go directly to your smartphone, similar to tornado warnings.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Categories
Destructive Damage Threat - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing winds of 80 mph or greater, or hail that is at least 2.75" in diameter (baseball-size), will be tagged with a destructive damage threat. Severe thunderstorm warnings with this tag will automatically trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) that will go directly to smartphones in the warned area. An example of a WEA you might receive can be seen below.
Considerable Damage Threat - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing winds of at least 70 mph, or hail that is 1.75" in diameter (golf ball-size), will be tagged with a considerable damage threat. No Wireless Emergency Alert will be triggered.
Baseline - Severe thunderstorms meeting the basic criteria of at least 58 mph winds or 1" diameter hail (quarter-size), will not be tagged with any special damage threat and will not trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert. Damage is still possible, but is mostly expected to be minor. Of course, any severe thunderstorm has the potential to be dangerous or life-threatening, so you should still take the warning seriously and head for shelter immediately.
The new system will take effect on August 2, 2021.
The key takeaway from this, is that you may occasionally receive automated alerts on your phone in the future, if particularly bad weather is headed your way. This new system will also help us better serve you in times of severe weather, relaying even more critical information to you in a timely manner. This is an extra tool to help keep you safe.
As always, keep it tuned to the First Warn 5 Weather Team for severe weather information on-air, online, and on the WNEM Mobile App!
