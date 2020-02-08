Nationally-ranked cornhole players are gearing up to compete at a championship here in Mid-Michigan.
A number of American Cornhole League sanctioned players will participate in the Michigan State Cornhole Championship on Feb. 21 through Feb. 23 at the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center in Birch Run.
Jeremy Schermerhorn of Mt. Morris and Derek Singleton of Burton are among nearly 100 players that are registered to compete in the competition.
The championship is open to professional players and amateurs.
Registration is open now here.
