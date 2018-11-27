Families across the country are decking their halls and one of the most important parts is the tree.
Experts out west say there’s not enough Christmas trees to go around.
“It’s just fun to be with my family and keep the tradition going,” said Jadyn Randolph, Mid-Michigan resident.
Randolph and her family have enjoyed Christmas tree shopping at Kluck’s Nursery in Thomas Township for the past eight years. She said this tradition not only gives them the chance to pick out the perfect tree, but serves as a bonding experience for her family.
“We have a lot of fun pushing each other around in the wagons and stuff,” Randolph said.
It was not hard for the Randolphs to find the perfect tree, due to the large selection. But it’s a different story across the country due to a nationwide shortage.
“The main cause of that is back in 2008 when the recession happened a lot of Christmas tree farms cut down on production,” said Tyler Kluck, with Kluck’s Nursery.
Kluck said on average it takes about 10 years for a fully grown 7-foot tree to sprout. So the farms that cut back in 2008 are really feeling the effects now that the trees are in demand. Although, that’s the case in many states around the country.
Kluck said Michigan, which is ranked in the top three for tree production, remains thriving.
“So a lot of trees that are sold to the south or the west, a lot of those do come from Michigan,” Kluck said.
Amazon is even getting in on the Christmas tree sales, selling trees online. Many of them are coming from Michigan.
Families said it’s not like going out and actually feeling a Christmas tree and cutting it down yourself as a family tradition.
“It’s not the same as coming out here. I mean, you can unbox it and go to your backyard and fake it at least,” Randolph said.
