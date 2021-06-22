Consumer fireworks sales exploded when the pandemic canceled many public 4th of July celebrations. This year, Independence Day festivities may be harder to come by.
“It’s sad because 4th of July last year we ran out of fireworks at like 2 o’clock and this year we probably won’t have fireworks in July,” Charlie Haddad, owner of Charlie’s fireworks said.
A nationwide fireworks shortage is affecting business like Charlie’s. Haddad said business is busy but they’re lacking in supplies.
“We sell a lot of containers, and we only got maybe like 60 percent of our product compared to last year,” Haddad said.
This includes some of the more popular items people love to ring in the holiday.
“Sparklers, smoke bombs, and which everybody wants those,” Haddad said.
Haddad said many items are in limited supply, and he encourages customers to shop ahead of time.
“If you want fireworks or if you’re doing a show this year, I highly recommend you get ahold of us early,” Haddad said.
Alan Zoldan, the vice president of Phantom Fireworks, the nation’s largest consumer-based retail fireworks company, said despite the pandemic, 2020 was successful.
“It was the greatest year of our career by probably double compared with any of the previous years,” Zoldan said.
Leading to low inventory, they tried to get ahead of this year, but that backfired.
“What we ended up doing is placing the largest order of our careers, and entire China was filled with production and then we ran into the shipping crisis,” Zoldan said.
Thomas Roy, the president of the Saginaw area fireworks said the shortage will affect the money they expect to raise from selling consumer fireworks, but thanks to a contract with Wolverine fireworks, the show will still go on at Ojibway park for Independence Day.
“It’s going to hurt us on, we still expect a lot of money to be raised by the selling of fireworks,” Roy said. “We’re going to have a great show, it’s going to be our best show ever.”
