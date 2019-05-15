Crews have repaired a natural gas leak that shut down a major intersection and caused evacuations in Flint Wednesday.
Police had to close the intersection of E. Court and S. Dort Highway, and evacuate businesses just after 3 p.m.
Consumers Energy crews were performing routine maintenance when they accidentally punctured a six-inch gas main, according to Debra Dodd, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
A loud hiss could be heard in the area from the gas leak.
Genesee County Central Dispatch reports the natural gas leak was finally shut off just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The road reopened a few hours later.
