Michigan students with a Navient loan are now eligible for relief as part of a $1.85 billion nationwide settlement.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the settlement was reached to resolve allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan practices and abuses. Nessel is one of 39 attorneys general who took part in the settlement.
"The predatory practices used by Navient exploited students who wanted nothing more than an education," Nessel said. "The company placed borrowers in risky subprime loans, causing them to incur debts they could never repay. This settlement reflects accountability for affected borrowers across the country."
As a result of the settlement, 1,576 Michigan borrowers will receive more than $38.6 million in debt relief, according to the Attorney General's Office. The borrowers receiving private loan debt cancelation will be contacted by Navient by July and receive refunds for any payment made on a canceled private loan after June 30, 2021.
Federal loan borrowers who qualify for relief under the settlement do not need to take any action, except update or create their student aid account online with the U.S. Department of Education to ensure the department has their current address.
The settlement also includes conduct reforms that require Navient to explain the benefits of income-driven repayment plans and to offer estimated income-driven payment amounts before placing borrowers into optional forbearances.
Navient had a contract to service federal student loans owned by the U.S. Department of Education, including a large portfolio of loans made under the Direct Loan Program and a smaller portfolio of loans made under the Federal Family Education Loan (FEEL) program.
On Oct. 20, the U.S. Department of Education announced the transfer of this contract from Navient to Aidvantage. However, Navient will continue to service federal student loans made under the FEEL Program that are owned by private lenders and non-federal private student loans.
