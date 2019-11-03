A Navy Seal veteran misplaced a sentimental walking cane while he was at a gas station in Huron County and now he’s asking for its safe return.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said the 67-year-old man from Bad Axe was at a Speedy Q Gas Station in Verona Township on Friday, Nov. 1 at about 10:40 a. m.
The veteran was using a northeast gas pump to fill his vehicle and unknowingly misplaced his cane before leaving.
The sheriff's office said he came back a while later but couldn’t find his cane.
The cane is made of wood with a Navy Seal insignia on top of the handle. The shaft of the cane has three ship names with their hull identities burned into it:
- USS Biddle CG34
- USS Bowen FF1079
- USS RG Bradley FFG49
The veteran is only asking for the return of his cane.
Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the cane is asked to call the Huron County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 269-6500 or Huron County Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421.
The cane may also be dropped off at the sheriff’s office with no questions asked.
