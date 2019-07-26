A new Naval salvage ship will be named for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.
The Secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer made the announcement Friday morning that a ship to be built in Louisiana will be commissioned in 2021 and named “Saginaw Ojibwe Anishinabek.”
“I am deeply honored to announce that the history of the Saginaw Chippewa people will once again be part of Navy and Marine Corps History,” said Spencer. “The future USNS Saginaw Ojibwe Anishinabek honors the original people of modern-day Michigan, with their original name, and will carry the proud Ojibwe legacy for decades to come.”
Ojibwe refers to the Chippewa, which are people comprising the Saginaw, Black River and Swan Creek bands of native Americans. Anishinabek means “original people.”
Chief Ronald Ekdahl, chief of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe thanked the Navy for its recognition.
“It’s a great honor to have the name and language of our people on a Navy Ship,” he said. “We hold our veterans in high regard, and we have a proud tradition of having many of our men and women provide service to our country. Chi Miigwetch (Thank you) to the U.S. Navy for recognizing the culture in such a way.”
The Navy’s new towing, salvage and rescue ship will be built at the Gulf Island Shipyard in Houma, Louisiana and is one of six contracted to be named in honor of either prominent Native Americans or Native American Tribes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.