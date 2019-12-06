Imagine thinking you were set to go to college then getting the funding ripped away.
"My stomach dropped. 'What do you mean I’m not eligible,'” Paige Dotson said.
Paige was left with nearly $20,000 in debt.
“It definitely set me back,” Paige said.
The GI Bill allows military families to get funding for college that they can share with their children.
Paige's father Russell wasn't just any Navy serviceman, he was honored for decisive and selfless actions in helping save two lives in 2010.
After serving for more than two decades, he thought his post-9/11 GI Bill benefits could help his children.
“He found out that the advice he received that said he met the eligibility was incorrect,” Paige said.
She attended DePaul University in 2016 when she was told she was no longer eligible for the benefits her father gave to her.
Her father learned there was an error and as a reservist he needed just six more days of weekend drills.
But he was retired already, and the Navy wouldn't let him fix the error.
Now Michigan lawmakers are fighting to make a change.
“He made his decisions based off what they told him and they’re not willing to acknowledge their mistake,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.
In a letter written by Kildee and other lawmakers to the acting Navy secretary, they are asking that Paige’s benefits be restored.
They also want the government to wipe clean the debt of nearly $20,000 that she’s been told to repay. Kildee said if they don't, new legislation might be in order.
“If the Navy doesn’t do what’s right, we may have to do something to force them to do what’s right,” Kildee said. “It’s clearly within their authority.”
Paige said she's optimistic a change will happen not only for her, but other families that may be impacted.
“I can’t let anybody else be forgotten,” she said.
