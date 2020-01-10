Northbound I-75 is closed at I-475 (Exit 111) in Genesee County.
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) tweeted out the closure just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, saying it was due to an 'emergency road repair.'
An MDOT spokesperson said a culvert was being cleared out when water quickly started to flow under the roadway, creating a void.
The Genesee County Road Commission and MDOT are assessing the damage.
Crews are working to make repairs and a fix is estimated to be finished by this morning.
