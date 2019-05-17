Northbound I-75 in Bay County has fully reopened after a vehicle crash closed multiple lanes.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said it happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.
Police closed down all of the northbound lanes expect the right lane.
Lanes were reopened at about 4 p.m.
