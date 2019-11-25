GENERIC BREAKING NEWS

Northbound I-75 has re-opened around 4 o'clock Tuesday morning, after a crash investigation.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department posted on Facebook that the road was closed between Dort Highway and I-475 due to a crash.

The department says the road was closed for several hours for a crash investigation.

The MDOT-Bay Region twitter account first posted about the closure at Exit 109 around 11:15 pm Monday night.

No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

