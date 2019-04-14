Saginaw city fire and police departments responded to a multiple vehicle accident at exit 150 on northbound I-75.
It was paged out by central dispatch at about 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.
The northbound I-75 ramp to northbound I-675 and the right shoulder of I-75 were closed, but reopened at about 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State Police said there were no serious injuries from this accident.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch said it is getting reports of multiple accidents on the north and southbound lanes of I-75.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been notified to salt the roadways.
MDOT is advising residents to be cautious on the roads.
Today is a great example of when not to forget your winter driving skill set. April means nothing in Mother Nature’s book. Remember to follow Michigan’s Basic Speed Law and adjust your driving to the conditions present today!— MDOT - Bay Region (@MDOT_Bay) April 14, 2019
